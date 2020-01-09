Winter storm watch in Chicago warns of possible 20-foot waves, 3 inches of snow

article

A major winter storm is expected to move through Chicago Friday night, bringing freezing rain, 20-foot high waves and possibly 3 inches of snow, forecasters say.

A winter storm watch is in effect from Friday night through Saturday night, the National Weather Service said Thursday.

The watch affects northern Cook County and north and west of downtown.

“The main thing is to be aware of when conditions will change,” says weather service meteorologies Jake Petr.

A maximum of 2 or 3 inches of rain is expected to move through Friday and turn into a quarter inch of ice overnight, he said.

“I would avoid driving,” Petr said. “If you’re driving, give yourself extra time.”

Snow in excess of 3 inches is possible Saturday evening, with the highest amounts over northern Cook County, the weather service said in its alert.

Wind gusts could reach 45 mph Friday night and Saturday, and waves as high as 20-feet tall may hit the shores of Cook County.

That could lead to significant flooding along the lakeshore, Petr said.

“It would not be wise to be walking anywhere along the lakeshore,” Petr said. “The waves could easily knock someone over.”

Heavier precipitation is expected farther northwest.

Rockford can expect anywhere from 3 to 7 inches of snow, Petr said.