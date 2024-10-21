2024 Election: Early voting expands in Chicago

The Brief Expanded early voting began for Cook and Lake County residents on Monday, Oct. 21. Chicago residents can now cast their ballot at any early voting location in all 50 Wards of Chicago. More than 50 early voting locations opened in suburban Cook County. Same day registration is available at all early voting sites.



Expanded early voting begins for Chicago area residents today with just over two weeks left until Election Day.

So far, more than 12,000 Early Vote ballots have been cast in Chicago and 53,904 Vote By Mail ballots have been received and reported to the city's Board of Elections.

Two locations have been open to early voters in Chicago for the past three weeks. Early voting in all 50 Wards of Chicago begins at 9 a.m.

Chicagoans can cast their ballot at any of the early voting locations, voters don't have to stick to their home ward. Same day registration is available at all early voting sites.

Suburban Cook County residents will also have 53 Early Voting locations to choose from starting Monday.

Chicago Early Voting Locations

Early voting locations are open in all 50 Wards of Chicago from Monday, Oct. 21 through Nov. 5.

There is a supersite in downtown Chicago located at 191 N. Clark Street. Voters can also visit the Chicago Board of Elections located at 69 W. Washington on the 6th Floor to vote.

For a list of voting locations in each ward click HERE. Each location will operate with the following hours:

Weekdays: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Election Day (Nov. 5): 6 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Cook County Early Voting Locations

Expanded early voting for suburban residents kicked off at more than 50 polling locations in village halls, community centers, and courthouses across Cook County.

The early voting sites are open to any suburban Cook County voter up until Election Day. On Nov. 5, voters must cast their ballot at their home precinct.

For a full list of suburban Cook County early voting locations click HERE.

Lake County Early Voting Locations

While early voting has been available at the Lake County Court House since Sept. 26, 18 other locations opened Monday. A majority of the locations are open Monday through Saturday until Nov. 2.

A select few locations will offer extended hours through Nov. 4.

For a full list of early voting locations in Lake County click HERE.

DuPage County Early Voting Locations

Temporary early voting locations have been open in DuPage County since Thursday. Sept. 26.

More than 20 permanent locations opened in Addison, Elmhurst, Naperville, Oak Brook and in surrounding areas. The sites are open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday through Nov. 4.

For a full list of early voting locations in DuPage County click HERE.