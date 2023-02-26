Chicago voters cast ballots early for mayoral election

The Chicago mayoral election is just two days away and over 170,000 voters have already cast their ballots.

The Chicago Board of Elections says, as of Saturday night, 177,793 Chicagoans have voted. There were also 15,283 additional vote by mail ballots that were still being processed.

Voters between the ages of 65-74 have had the best turnout so far with 41,641 ballots cast, accounting for over 23% of the current total vote.

VOTER GUIDE FOR CITY'S HIGHEST OFFICE

This is the complete breakdown of voter turnout by age group for the February 28 Municipal Election so far:

Ages 18 -24: 3,747 ballots cast – 2.11%

Ages 25-34: 18,821 ballots cast – 10.59%

Ages 35-44: 22,962 ballots cast – 12.92%

Ages 45-54: 22,973 ballots cast – 12.92%

Ages 55-64: 33,670 ballots cast – 18.94%

Ages 65-74: 41,641 ballots cast – 23.42%

Ages 75+: 33,979 ballots cast – 19.11%

On Tuesday, polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters can cast their ballot at any voting site in the city, regardless of where they live.

For a complete list of voting locations and frequently asked questions visit this voting site guide.

Nine candidates are competing for over 50% of the vote for a clear winner. If no candidate can get those numbers, the top two finishers will compete in an April 4 runoff election.

The latest voter opinion survey shows incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot in third behind Paul Vallas and Brandon Johnson.