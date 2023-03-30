Chicago mayoral candidates continue down campaign trail ahead of runoff election

Both mayoral candidates are shifting into high gear as the runoff election quickly approaches.

Brandon Johnson will be joined by Senator Bernie Sanders for a rally at UIC Credit Union One Arena Thursday at 7 p.m.

Martin Luther King III and Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul will also be in attendance. There will be a performance by American rapper Vic Mensa.

Meanwhile, candidate Paul Vallas had a series of campaign stops scheduled Thursday.

One of those was an endorsement announcement from Latino faith leaders. Former mayoral candidate Willie Wilson joined Vallas at the New Life Family Center for the event.

Wilson says he has organized more than 100 faith leaders to show support for Vallas.

Vallas stopped by the Cubby Bear ahead of the Cub's home opener. He'll finish off the day with a Sox watch party in Bridgeport to thank volunteers.

Thursday is the last day for the Board of Elections to receive new Vote By Mail applications. Polls open Tuesday, April 4 at 6 a.m. citywide. Click here for the latest list of all polling places, by ward and precinct.