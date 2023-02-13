Chicago mayoral election: Chuy Garcia begins final push for votes ahead of Election Day

Greeting campaign volunteers on the north lakefront was part of a busy weekend for Congressman Chuy Garcia and his wife, Evelyn.

At one point the Garcia’s stopped to talk with a senior citizen in a wheelchair, who described herself as a "cripple" and asked them to remember Chicagoans like her.

The congressman told the woman Evelyn Garcia's been battling multiple sclerosis for 15 years.

The congressman appeared energized as he spoke to supporters, some of whom had already been canvassing door to door for him in the 46th and 48th wards.

"I'm not a cartoon. I have a long history in Chicago and no one has stood for integrity, for good politics, for good government longer than I have over the past 40 years," Garcia.

About 45 minutes ago, the West Side congressman, who came here from Durango, Mexico, at age nine, released his "plan for new Americans."

It includes a provision sure to provoke debate, to "ensure non-citizen taxpayers and undocumented parents can vote in local school board elections as they do in their local school council."