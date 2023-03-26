U.S. Senator Dick Durbin endorses Vallas for Chicago mayor

U.S. Senator Dick Durbin threw his support behind candidate for Chicago mayor Paul Vallas on Sunday.

Sen. Durbin has served in the Illinois Senate since 1997. He is the Senate Majority Whip and the Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

"Paul Vallas is a lifelong Democrat whom I have worked with for many years. He is a thoughtful leader who can strengthen Chicago’s economy and create jobs. He will be a mayor for all of Chicago and will move the city forward," said Sen. Durbin. "With his focus on safer neighborhoods, improved schools, and economic growth, I am proud to stand with Paul, and urge all Chicagoans to support his election on April 4."

Sen. Durbin is the latest major Democratic figure to endorse Vallas for Mayor. He joins former Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White, former Congressman Bobby Rush, Obama administration Education Secretary Arne Duncan and numerous other high-profile Democrats in supporting Vallas.

Candidate Brandon Johnson has gotten a slew of endorsements over the past few weeks as well, including Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul.

Both candidates have gotten numerous endorsements from city leaders, elected officials and community groups.

Early voting has already opened for the April 4th runoff election. Sites have opened their doors in all 50 wards. Click here for a full list.