Chicago voters give Lori Lightfoot the boot after years of surging crime

Democratic Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has lost her bid for re-election as the race heads to runoff without her after no candidate reached the required 50% vote threshold to be elected.

Lightfoot faced challenges from eight other candidates in the race, including Chicago Public Schools CEO and city budget director Paul Vallas, who held a significant double-digit lead in the polls ahead of Election Day.

Leading up to the election, Lightfoot also narrowly trailed Brandon Johnson, a member of the Cook County Board of Commissioners, by two points, and was in a dead heat with Democratic Rep. Jesus "Chuy" Garcia who represents Illinois's 4th Congressional District.

Vallas received enough votes to head to the runoff and will face Brandon Johnson on April 4.

PAUL VALLAS, BRANDON JOHNSON TO CLASH IN CHICAGO MAYORAL RUNOFF

Lightfoot conceded her bid Tuesday stating: "I will be rooting and praying for the next mayor of Chicago."

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot reacts as she speaks during election night rally at Mid-America Carpenters Regional Council on February 28, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. Lightfoot lost in her bid for a second term, trailing former public schools executive (Kamil Krzaczynski/Getty Images / Getty Images) Expand

Crime was seen as the central theme of the race and the city's soaring crime rate served as the backdrop to Lightfoot's dismal approval rating, according to one poll.

She also faced sharp criticism for her less than cordial relationship with law enforcement throughout her tenure, which saw a drastic reduction in police officer headcount to coincide with the rise in crime.

LIVE ELECTION RESULTS: Votes tallied in Chicago's mayoral race

During her time in office, homicides in Chicago rose to their highest number in 25 years in 2021, according to police department records, outpacing New York City and Los Angeles.

Lightfoot frequently touted Chicago as a "safe" city and defended her record handling the issue, including touting a "multitiered strategy" to curb gang and gun crimes last August.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Vallas portrayed himself as the law and order candidate, and received support Chicago's police unions. He was also a sharp critic of Lightfoot's handling of crime.

Chicago law allows for mail-in ballots received after election day to be counted as long as they are postmarked by Feb. 28 and received by Mar. 14.

More on Fox News.