Windy City showdown: Chicago voters hit the polls to elect new mayor

Chicago voters are entering the booths to decide who will lead the city after outgoing Mayor Lori Lightfoot didn’t make the runoff.

The mayoral runoff election in Chicago kicked off on Tuesday as citizens cast their ballot between two Democrats: former CEO of Chicago Public Schools Paul Vallas, a moderate, and progressive Democrat Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson.

Johnson — who was endorsed by Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. — came in second in the general election under the police union-backed Vallas, but a runoff was triggered after neither received over 50 percent of the vote.

Chicago’s rampant crime has been a mainstay issue throughout the tight race for the Windy City’s top office.

CHICAGO VOTING SITES: WHERE TO CAST YOUR BALLOT FOR CITY RUNOFF ELECTIONS

The number of homicides in Chicago in 2021 hit a 25-year-high reaching 797, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Lightfoot came in third place in the general election, becoming the first Chicago mayor in four decades to not win re-election.

Polls are set to close at 7 p.m. Central Time, but a competitive election could delay results.

The February general election saw the city count 10 percent of the ballots the day after election day.

Mayoral candidates Brandon Johnson, left, and Paul Vallas, on Jan. 23, 2023, in Chicago. (Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images / Getty Images)

City-wide results are expected to be released shortly after the polls close, but results by ward are expected to be released by 12 a.m. CT.

As of the citywide general election, there were 1.6 million registered voters in Chicago. Sunday saw 246,188 advance ballots cast.

Fifty-two percent of voters cast their ballot before the general election on February 28, and mail-in ballots can be counted well after the election so long as they are postmarked by election day.