Pritzker reacts to Tim Walz being selected as Kamala Harris' running mate

Gov. J.B. Pritzker weighed in Tuesday on Tim Walz being named Kamala Harris' running mate in this year's presidential election.

Walz, the 60-year-old Minnesota governor, was chosen after a breakneck selection process that began barely two weeks ago when Harris suddenly became the likely nominee.

In choosing the 60-year-old Walz, she is turning to a Midwestern governor, military veteran and union supporter who helped enact an ambitious Democratic agenda for his state, including sweeping protections for abortion rights and generous aid to families.

In a post on Instagram, Harris praised Walz's political record:

"He worked with Republicans to pass infrastructure investments. He cut taxes for working families. He passed a law to provide paid family and medical leave to Minnesotan families.

He made Minnesota the first state in the country to pass a law providing constitutional abortion protections after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, and as an avid hunter, he passed a bill requiring universal background checks for gun purchases."

Featured article

Harris, second gentleman Doug Emhoff and Walz are set to appear together for an evening rally in Philadelphia, recalling a joint 2020 appearance by Biden and Harris in Wilmington, Delaware.

Pritzker was considered to be on the shortlist of finalists for the nomination. The list of potential running mates also includes Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, Arizona Senator Mark Kelly, and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker statement

"Governor Tim Walz is a proven leader who brings to public service the big heart and hard work of a Midwesterner. His unwavering commitment to improving the lives of working families and to lifting up the most vulnerable is why I’m so excited he will be the Democratic Party’s nominee for Vice President. Tim is a friend and fellow Midwestern governor, and I’ve been proud to serve alongside him. Vice President Kamala Harris once again has proven her leadership by choosing someone our party and the nation can be proud of.

I am fully committed to electing the Harris-Walz ticket. I will do everything I can to ensure victory in November for Democrats up and down the ballot here in Illinois and across the country."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.