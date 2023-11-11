Expand / Collapse search

1 dead, 1 critically injured in Brighton Park apartment fire

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Brighton Park
FOX 32 Chicago
article

Fire at Brighton Park apartment. (Chicago Fire Media)

CHICAGO - A woman was killed, and a man was critically wounded in an apartment fire in Brighton Park Friday night. 

Chicago police say a 32-year-old woman was found unresponsive when officers and fire crews responded to a blaze rin the 3200 block of 38th Place. 

Crews responded to the fire in a three flat building just before 8 p.m. 

The woman was pronounced dead on scene. Police say a 69-year-old man was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. 

No other injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. 