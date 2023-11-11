1 dead, 1 critically injured in Brighton Park apartment fire

article

A woman was killed, and a man was critically wounded in an apartment fire in Brighton Park Friday night.

Chicago police say a 32-year-old woman was found unresponsive when officers and fire crews responded to a blaze rin the 3200 block of 38th Place.

Crews responded to the fire in a three flat building just before 8 p.m.

The woman was pronounced dead on scene. Police say a 69-year-old man was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

No other injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.