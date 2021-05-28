1 dead, 2 others wounded Thursday in Chicago shootings

A man was killed and two others were wounded in shootings Thursday across Chicago.

A man was fatally shot Thursday morning as he got into a ride-share car in South Shore.

The man, 22, had gotten into the backseat of the car in the 2000 block of East 75th Street when a gray Volkswagen sedan pulled up and two people fired shots, Chicago police said.

The ride-share driver drove to a gas station in the 2300 block of East 75th Street and flagged down officers who were responding to a Shotspotter alert, police said. The 22-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooters crashed their car into a parked car in the 7500 block of South Clyde Avenue and fled on foot, police said. No one was in custody.

In nonfatal attacks, a woman was wounded in a drive-by early Thursday in Englewood on the South Side.

About 3:50 a.m., she was getting out of her car in the 7200 block of South Winchester Avenue, when someone inside a passing vehicle fired shots, police said.

She was grazed by a bullet on her head, struck in her arm, and brought to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in serious condition, police said.

Minutes later, a 35-year-old man was found shot in Park Manor on the South Side.

About 4:05 a.m., officers found him unresponsive on the sidewalk in the 6800 block of South Calumet Avenue, with gunshot wounds to his back, police said.

The man’s car was struck by bullets multiple times, and witnesses told officers they saw four to six males in dark-colored hoodies come out of a gangway at the time of the shooting, police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition, police said.

Twenty-one people were shot, two fatally, Wednesday in Chicago.