1 dead, 3 critically injured in Lawndale shooting: police

A woman was killed and three men were critically injured in a shooting Wednesday afternoon near a Lawndale liquor store on the West Side in what appears to be a targeted attack, police said.

About 4:30 p.m., four people were standing outside the Brother 5 Food & Liquor store in the 3000 block of West Roosevelt Road when a silver vehicle pulled up with three people who began firing shots, Chicago Police Deputy Chief Ernest Cato said.

The gunmen struck four people and continued firing inside the liquor store before fleeing the scene, Cato said.

“They knew exactly who they were shooting at,” Cato said.

A 21-year-old woman was shot in the abdomen and head, and transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to police.

A 29-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the body and another 29-year-old man was shot in the right leg, police said.

A 22-year-old man was struck in the back and neck, according to police.

Advertisement

All three men were transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Police initially reported five people were shot but later announced there had been four victims.

The liquor store has video footage of the shooting, according to Cato.

Area Four detectives are investigating.