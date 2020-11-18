Woman killed, man wounded in East Garfield Park shooting

Two people were shot, one fatally, Wednesday in East Garfield Park on the West Side.

The pair, a 21-year-old woman and 29-year-old man, were in a southbound vehicle about 4 p.m. when someone in a dark-colored vehicle pulled up next to them in the 400 block of South Hamlin Boulevard and opened fire, Chicago police said.

The woman was struck in the abdomen and thigh and pronounced dead at Mt. Sinai Hospital, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified her as Catrice Ware.

The man was taken to the same hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg, police said. His condition was stabilized.

Police initially believed the pair were victims of a shooting near a liquor store in Lawndale, after they showed up at the hospital at the same time as two people who were shot over a mile away in the 3000 block of West Roosevelt Road.

Area Four detectives are investigating both shootings.