1 hurt in Dan Ryan shooting near 27th

One person was wounded in a shooting Wednesday afternoon on the Dan Ryan Expressway.

The shooting happened about 3:45 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-94 near 27th Street, according to Illinois State Police.

One person was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, state police said.

Southbound express lanes near 27th Street were temporarily closed for investigation.

Police have not released any additional information.

Tuesday night, a retired Evergreen Park special education teacher was shot and killed in the southbound lanes of I-94 near 63rd Street. Police are questioning two people in connection with that shooting.

There have been 156 shootings on expressways so far this year, outpacing the 128 shootings seen in all of 2020, according to state police figures. There were 52 shootings in all of 2019.