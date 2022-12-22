1 injured in possible expressway shooting on Far South Side, state police say

Illinois State Police are investigating a report of an expressway shooting on I-57 that left one person hospitalized Thursday morning.

Police say the incident happened on northbound I-57 near the Halsted Street on-ramp around 4:49 a.m. The ramp was closed for investigation, but reopened around 7 a.m.

One person was transported to an area hospital with injuries, according to state police.

There is no further information available at this time.

Police say anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any knowledge of the shooting is asked to contact the ISP by phone at 847-294-4400, or email at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov. Witnesses can remain anonymous.