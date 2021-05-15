1 killed, 1 critically wounded in Belmont Cragin shooting: police

One man was killed and another injured in a shooting Friday night in Belmont Cragin on the Northwest Side.

About 11:50 p.m., officers heard several shots fired and saw an 18-year-old man running with a rifle in the 6200 block of West Diversey Avenue, Chicago police said.

Officers placed him under arrest and noticed he had two gunshot wounds to the back and one to the arm, police said. He was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition.

While searching the area, officers also found a 32-year-old man on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head, police said. He was taken to the same hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not yet identified the man.

Area Five detectives are investigating the incident.