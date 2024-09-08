1 killed, 1 critically wounded in West Garfield Park shooting

A man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting in West Garfield Park early Sunday.

Police found a 25-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the back in the 4600 block of West Monroe Street around 1:36 a.m.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. A 34-year-old man was also struck by gunfire. He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

Police said the victims were shot by an unidentified male who fled the scene on foot. No arrests have been reported.

Area Four Detectives are investigating.