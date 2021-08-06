1 killed, 1 injured in shooting on Dan Ryan near 33rd

One person was killed and another wounded in a shooting Friday evening on the Dan Ryan Expressway near 33rd.

The shooting happened about 6:50 p.m. in the northbound local lanes of the Dan Ryan, according to Illinois State Police.

One person was pronounced dead, state police said. They have not yet been identified.

Another person was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

State police have not released any additional information.

