1 killed, 13 others wounded Monday in Chicago shootings

One person was killed, and thirteen others were shot Monday in Chicago, including a man who was fatally shot in the West Town neighborhood.

Just after 1 a.m., the 38-year-old was standing on the sidewalk in the 100 block of North Morgan Street when someone in a silver sedan fired shots, Chicago police said. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

In non-fatal shootings, four men were wounded in a shooting in Homan Square on the West Side. They were outside about 9:15 p.m. in the 3300 block of West Flournoy Street when someone unleashed gunfire, Chicago police said. A 47-year-old man was struck multiple times, while another man, 22, was shot in the face. Both were taken to Stroger Hospital, where the older man was in critical condition and the younger man was in good condition. The third man, 43, was shot in the thigh and was also in good condition at St. Anthony Hospital. A 46-year-old man who was also shot in the thigh was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

A 15-year-old boy was shot in Lawndale on the West Side. He was standing outside about 9:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of South Lawndale Avenue when someone opened fire, striking him in the back and arm, police said. The teen was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

About two hours earlier, another 15-year-old was shot blocks away in Homan Square. The girl was in Boler Park about 7:30 p.m. in the 3700 block of West Arthington Street when a male approached and unleashed gunfire, police said. The teen was shot in the back and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

A 17-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting Monday in Rogers Park on the North Side. About 5:35 p.m., he was in the 6700 block of North Greenview Avenue when he was shot in the buttocks, police said. The teen was taken to a hospital in good condition. Police did not release more details on the circumstances of the shooting.

A man was in critical condition after being shot in East Garfield Park. He was standing outside about 4 p.m. in the 3500 block of West Fulton Street when someone pulled up in a light-colored vehicle and opened fire, police said. The 22-year-old was struck in the neck and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

Five others were wounded in shootings citywide.

Advertisement

Ten people were killed, and fifty others were wounded last weekend in Chicago.