1 killed, 14 wounded Tuesday in Chicago shootings

At least 15 people were shot, one fatally, in gun violence across Chicago Tuesday.

The fatal attack occurred in Lawndale on the West Side. Around 9:20 p.m., a man was standing in the 1400 block of South Lawndale Avenue when someone got out of a blue sedan and opened fire, Chicago police said.

He was struck in the lower back and transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. He hasn’t yet been identified.

Other attacks:

Three people were wounded in two shootings minutes apart in Back of the Yards on the South Side. Two women, 18 and 34, were shot around 1:45 a.m. in the 5300 block of South Wallace, Chicago police said. They were standing outside when a red car approached and someone inside opened fire, police said. The 34-year-old woman was shot in the abdomen and the 18-year-old in her arm, police said. Around five minutes later, a man was shot less than a mile away in the 900 block of West 54th Street, according to police. The man, 34, was walking to a friend’s house when someone opened fire from a black SUV, police said. The man was shot in his arm, police said. All three victims were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where they were stabilized, police said.

A woman was shot in East Chatham on the Far South Side. The woman, 22, was outside around 2:40 a.m. in the 900 block of East 82nd Street when she was shot in the torso, police said. The victim went to the University of Chicago Medical Center and was listed in critical condition, police said.

Two people were hurt , including a 16-year-old boy, in a shooting in Austin on the West Side. Just after 7 p.m., the teen and a 42-year-old man were standing in the 1700 block of North Mango Street when someone shot them, police said. The teen suffered a gunshot wound to the left shoulder and was transported to Stroger Hospital where his condition was stabilized, police said. The man was struck in the right leg and taken to West Suburban Hospital in good condition, police said.

At least eight other people were wounded in shootings across Chicago.

One person was killed and 14 others — including a 16-year-old — were wounded in shootings in Chicago Monday.