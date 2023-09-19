1 killed, 2 hospitalized in Long Grove head-on crash

One man was killed and two others were hospitalized following a head-on crash Tuesday morning in north suburban Long Grove.

Deputies responded to the collision on Route 53 just north of Lake Cook Road about 10:10 a.m., according to a statement from the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said a man driving a 2021 Isuzu box truck was traveling north on Route 53 when he crossed into southbound lanes and into the path of a 2016 Freightliner semi-truck driven by a 49-year-old Dixon man.

The two trucks collided head-on, killing the driver of the box truck, the sheriff's office said. An adult male passenger in the box truck was critically injured and taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville.

The driver of the semi-truck was transported to Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights with serious injuries, the statement said.

The identities of the occupants of the box truck have not yet been released.

The Lake County sheriff's office is still investigating the cause of the crash.