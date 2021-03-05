1 killed, 2 seriously hurt in I-57 shooting: state police

A man was killed and two others seriously wounded in a shooting early Friday on Interstate 57 near Morgan Park, police said.

The shooting happened about 12:45 a.m. on I-57 near 119th Street, according to Illinois State Police.

Occupants of two separate vehicles were wounded in the attack, state police said. The vehicles involved drove to the 22nd District Chicago Police Station, 1900 W. Monterey Ave., to report the shooting, state police said.

Two men were transported to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn and another was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt said. All three men were initially listed in serious condition, according to Merritt.

One man later died of his injuries, according to state police.

A woman, riding in one of the vehicles, was not wounded in the shooting, state police said.

All northbound lanes of I-57 near 119th Street were reopened about 6:15 a.m., state police said.