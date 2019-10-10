1 killed, 3 injured in Little Village crash

article

A man was killed and three women were injured in a crash Wednesday in Little Village on the Southwest Side.

About 5:39 a.m., a 2000 Dodge Minivan was southbound in the 2600 block of South Trumbull when it struck a 2001 Chevy Suburban that was eastbound on 26th Street, Chicago police said.

A 59-year-old man in the Dodge was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 5:12 p.m., police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. He lived in the neighborhood.

Three women were also in the Dodge, police said. A 52-year-old was taken to Mt. Sinai and stabilized, while a 35-year-old and a 60-year-old were taken to Stroger Hospital. The oldest was in serious condition, and the youngest was stabilized.

The man driving the Chevy, a 31-year-old, was not injured and refused medical attention, police said.

The 28-year-old man behind the wheel of the Dodge initially left the scene, but later turned himself in to authorities at the 10th District station, police said.

He was cited for failure to stop at a stop sign, driving on revoked license, leaving the scene of a crash and operating an uninsured motor vehicle, police said.