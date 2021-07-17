1 killed, at least 6 others hurt in downtown Portland shooting

Seven people were hurt in a shooting overnight in downtown Portland, police said. One of the victims has since died.

The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Southwest 3rd Avenue.

When police were called to the scene, they found many people had been hurt. Police originally said eight people were shot but have since said seven people were hurt.

Police said later on Saturday that the victim that died was an adult woman, but did not give any other details about her identity.

Police didn’t give information about the other six victims except to say their injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

Police also believe other victims may be out there who left the scene on their own without talking to officers.

Advertisement

Police do not have any information about a suspect or suspects at this time. Police also did not say why they believe the shooting happened.