1 killed in Kane County house fire: police

One person was found dead in a house fire in Kane County Sunday morning and several nearby homes were evacuated.

Montgomery police responded to a structure fire at a residence in the 1800 block of Ness Way. Responding officers found a two-story home with an active fire and notable back smoke when they arrived.

Three individuals escaped the home safely and reported that they believed a male was possibly still inside.

Firefighters responded to the scene and found a dead male victim.

Several area fire departments assisted in putting out the blaze. The Kane County Sheriff and coroner were on scene as well.

Authorities evacuated several homes near the residence. Other injuries reported were said to be minor.

A joint statement released by Montgomery’s Chief of Police Phil Smith and Fire Chief Brendan Moran of the Sugar Grove Fire Protection District, "Our hearts are with the family who experienced this tragedy and now mourn the loss of a loved one. We will continue to support the family and the investigation."

A Montgomery Police Social Worker will continue to assist the victim's family as they grieve.

The Kane County Fire Investigator Task Force and the State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating the fire; the cause is undetermined at this time.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin.