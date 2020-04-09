1 more chief judge's office employee tests positive for COVID-19

article

The office of the Chief Judge of Cook County announced Thursday another employee has tested positive for the cornavirus, raising the number of confirmed cases in that office to 14.

The employee works for the Official Court Reporters and last reported for work Tuesday at the Leighton Criminal Court Building, Pat Milhizer said. The employee also worked at the branch court, 3150 W. Flournoy St., on April 3.

The areas where the employee worked have received a deep cleaning and officials are working to reach out to anyone who may have come into contact with the employee, Milhizer said.

Illinois health officials Thursday announced 1,344 new cases of COVID-19, raising the state’s total to 16,422, but Gov. J.B. Pritkzer said the rate of new cases may be starting to flatten. So far, 528 people have died from the outbreak in the state.