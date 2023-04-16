10-day strike at Chicago State University is over, and staff will return to classrooms Monday, union says
CHICAGO - The ten-day strike at Chicago State University ended on Sunday with a tentative agreement between the University Professionals of Illinois union and administration, the union said in a statement.
The strike began on April 3. Union leaders said at the time that Chicago State faculty members are among the lowest paid in the state.
The union said staff and faculty will be back in classrooms on Monday, April 17.