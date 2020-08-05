10 shot, 1 fatally, Tuesday in Chicago

Ten people were shot, one of them fatally, Tuesday in Chicago.

The day’s lone fatal attack claimed the life of local rapper FBG Duck and left two others wounded in the Gold Coast.

They were standing on the sidewalk when a pair of vehicles pulled up, with two gunmen stepping out of each to open fire, Deputy Chief Daniel O’Shea said at a news conference at the scene.

The shooting happened about 4:37 p.m. in the first block of East Oak Street, he said.

FBG Duck, whose name is Carlton Weekly, was struck multiple times and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead about half an hour later, according to a police source and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. He was 26 years old.

Another man, 36, was taken to the same hospital in serious condition with gunshot wounds to his back and side, Chicago police said. A 26-year-old woman sitting in a parked vehicle was shot in her hand. She was taken to St. Joseph Hospital, where her condition stabilized.

In non-fatal shootings, a 23-year-old man was wounded after being shot in Chicago Lawn on the Southwest Side.

About 10:40 p.m., he was standing on the sidewalk in the 5900 block of South Campbell Avenue when he heard shots and felt a pain, police said. He was struck in the right leg and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

About an hour prior, a 43-year-old man was shot in Austin on the West Side.

He was shot in the abdomen about 9:45 p.m. in the 1000 block of North Long Avenue, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

The circumstances of the shooting are unknown because the man would not cooperate with officers, police said.

A 37-year-old woman was wounded when she was shot Tuesday evening in Englewood on the South Side.

She was standing on the front porch of a home about 9:08 p.m. in the 1200 block of West 73rd Street when a male suspect shot her in the foot, police said. The woman was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

A 17-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Gresham on the South Side.

He was standing in the doorway of a home about noon in the 8300 block of South Peoria Street when someone opened fire, police said. The teen was hit in the thigh and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in an unknown condition.

About 10 before the Gresham shooting, a man was hurt in a shooting in South Shore.

The 34-year-old was standing on the sidewalk about 11:50 a.m. in the 2700 block of East 79th Street when someone fired shots from a parked car, police said.

He was grazed in the back and knee, police said. He was treated and released on the scene.

The day’s first reported shooting wounded two men in a drive-by in Lawndale on the West Side.

About 12:05 a.m., the men, 26 and 29, were on the sidewalk in the 1500 block of South Keller Avenue when someone inside a passing black sedan fired shots at them, police said.

The 26-year-old was struck in the left shoulder and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said. The 29-year-old was struck in the left leg and taken to the same hospital in good condition.

Fifteen people were wounded Monday in shootings across Chicago.