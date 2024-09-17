Over 100 kilos of cocaine discovered during Indiana semi-truck inspection

The Brief Indiana State Police seized 123.9 kilos of cocaine during a traffic stop on I-94. The semi driver, Naseeb Chisty from Canada, was arrested and charged with drug offenses. The discovery was made after a K9 unit alerted officers to the presence of drugs.



The Indiana State Police seized nearly 124 kilos of cocaine during a traffic stop on Monday morning.

The incident occurred around 9:30 a.m. when troopers stopped a semi-truck for a motor carrier violation at the I-94 eastbound scales, which is just two miles east of S.R. 49 in Porter County.

During the stop, K9 alerted officers to the presence of a controlled substance. A search of the trailer revealed 123.9 kilos of a white powder, which field tests confirmed to be cocaine.

The driver, 49-year-old Naseeb Chisty, of Canada, was taken into custody and transported to the Porter County Jail. He faces charges of dealing cocaine, a Level 2 felony, and possession of cocaine, a Level 3 felony.

