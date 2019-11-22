100+ people gather for vigil for 2 men killed when car drove into Lake Michigan

More than 100 people gathered on Friday night at the site where two local college students died when their car sank in Lake Michigan.

Antonio Lemon, 21, and Joseph Ramos, 22, had been missing since Sunday. Police tracked lemon's cellphone to DuSable Harbor on Tuesday.

The marine unit recovered the car they were in, removing it from Lake Michigan.

Police say POD cameras caught their black car going into the water. The childhood friends from the northwest suburbs were out with friends and were last seen leaving LITE Chicago nightclub.

On Friday night, their friends and family met at the harbor to honor their loved ones. Dozens prayed and hugged by the water.

Lemon’s brother says he was one of the last people to see them alive.

“It has been a long week...it seems so unreal,” Alexander Lemon said.

Chicago police say there was no foul play, just a tragic accident after the car lost control.