1,076 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Illinois

Illinois health officials on Tuesday reported 1,076 new cases and 30 additional deaths tied to the coronavirus.

The new batch of cases continues a week-long trend of an increasing statewide case count.

There are now 173,731 cases and 7,446 deaths from COVID-19, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The state’s seven-day, rolling positivity rate is now 3.8%, up from about 3.1% a week ago.

As of Monday night, 1,383 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID-19, the health department said. Of those, 329 patients were in the ICU and 128 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.