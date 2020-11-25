$10k reward for info in shooting of 5-year-old Chicago boy

Community leaders are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of suspects wanted in a Nov. 16 shooting that left a 5-year-old boy critically injured in Roseland on the South Side.

Early Walker, owner of W&W Towing and one of the founders of “I’m Telling, Don’t Shoot,” announced the reward at a press conference with Chicago police officials Wednesday afternoon.

“It’s timeout for the nonsense, there’s someone out there that knows something about this,” Walker said. “Someone has recognized that vehicle and knows who the shooter is. We are on the brink of Thanksgiving … there’s going to be one less family member at the table this year, and he’s 5 years old. That makes no sense.”

The boy was shot about 7:30 p.m. when someone drove by his home in the 200 block of West 115th Street and opened fire, striking the boy in the head as he played on an iPad in his living room. He remains in critical condition Wednesday, Chicago police said.

“We’re asking for the public’s help, we’re asking for them to come forward and provide the information to the police department in order to bring justice for this young 5-year-old boy and his family,” said Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan. “Right now the detectives are working extremely hard but they cannot solve the case without the proper information.”

Walker said those who turn in information will receive a portion of the reward before a conviction is handed down, and also encouraged the shooters to turn themselves in.

“Do the right thing, turn yourself in,” Walker said. “This family deserves justice, this child is fighting for his life. The day before Thanksgiving, this family is sitting bedside praying and hoping their child lives tonight. Do the right thing and turn yourself in.”

Police say this SUV is wanted in connection to a Nov. 16, 2020, shooting in the 200 block of West 115th Street. | Chicago police