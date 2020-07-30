11 shot, 1 killed Wednesday in Chicago

Eleven people were shot, one fatally, Wednesday in Chicago.

The day’s lone fatal attack left a woman dead and a man wounded in South Chicago.

The man, 43, opened the door to his home about 4 p.m. in the 8100 block of South Clyde Avenue and male at the door opened fire, Chicago police said.

A woman inside the home was struck by gunfire and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition with multiple gunshot wounds.

In nonfatal shootings, two men were wounded while driving through West Garfield Park.

The men, 25 and 26, were driving east about 10:30 p.m. when someone fired shots as they passed through the 4700 block of West Washington Boulevard, police said.

The younger man was grazed in the buttocks and the older man was struck in the foot, police said. They took themselves to Rush University Medical Center, where they were in good condition.

A teenage boy was shot Wednesday evening in Irving Park on the Northwest Side.

The boy, 17, was outside about 9:45 p.m. when someone in a gray sedan fired shots at him in the 3100 block of West Addison Street, police said. The boy was struck in the leg and taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition.

About 15 minutes earlier, a man was shot in Englewood on the South Side.

He was standing on the sidewalk about 9:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of West 64th Street when someone in a white sedan unleashed gunfire, police said. The 38-year-old was struck in the leg and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Before that, a man was shot in Chatham on the South Side.

The 19-year-old was shot when someone in vehicle opened fire about 8:55 p.m. near a parking lot in the first block of West 79th Street, police said. He was struck in the buttocks and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Another man was shot earlier Wednesday evening in Grand Crossing on the South Side.

About 7 p.m., he was in the 1500 block of East 67th Street when someone approached in a vehicle and fired shots, police said. A bullet fragment struck the 36-year-old in the chest and he was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Just 20 minutes earlier, a 16-year-old boy was shot in Austin on the West Side.

He was on the street about 7:24 p.m. in the 5000 bock of West Monroe Street when he heard shots and felt pain, police said. The teen was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition with gunshot wounds to his legs.

Wednesday morning, two 19-year-old men were wounded in separate shootings in Englewood on the South Side.

The first shooting happened about 4:05 a.m. in the 5800 block of South Peoria Street, police said. The man was in the rear seat of a moving vehicle when shots were fired.

He was struck in the face and was taken to St. Bernard Hospital in serious condition, police said.

The second shooting happened about 5:15 a.m. in the 7100 block of South Harvard Avenue, police said. Another 19-year-old man was found on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

He was rushed to University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment, police said, and was in fair condition.

Eleven people were shot Tuesday in Chicago as well, two of them fatally.