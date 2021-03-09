11 shot, 3 fatally, Monday across Chicago

Eleven people were shot, three fatally, Monday in Chicago including a man was shot dead in Austin on the West Side, police said.

The 25-year-old was shot in the leg and head during an argument about 7:30 p.m. in the 5500 block of West Chicago Avenue, Chicago police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details on his death.

Hours prior two men were fatally shot in West Pullman on the Far South Side. They were on the sidewalk about 5:30 p.m. in the first block of East 119th Street, when they heard shots and felt pain, police said. One man, 20, was pronounced dead on the scene. The other man, 22, was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where he was later pronounced dead. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not yet released information on the fatalities.

In non-fatal shootings, two people were wounded in separate shootings minutes apart in Gresham on the South Side.

In the latest attack, a 30-year-old man was found on the ground with gunshot wounds to his head and knee about 9:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of West 79th Street, police said. Due to the severity of his wounds the man was unable to provide details on the shooter. The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment.

About 15 minutes earlier, another man was shot blocks away. The 27-year-old was standing outside about 9:16 p.m. in the 7700 block of South Throop Avenue when a Dodge Durango and a sedan stopped in front of him. Someone fired several shots from one of the vehicles, striking the man in the abdomen. He was also taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment. The red Durango and the white sedan fled north on Throop after the shooting.

A man was shot in West Elsdon on the Southwest Side. He was parked in a vehicle about 6:30 p.m. in the 3900 block of West 58th Street when someone fired shots at him from the sidewalk, police said. The 23-year-old was shot in the arm and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

A man was shot in Washington Park on the South Side. He was riding in a vehicle about 3:10 p.m. in the 5800 block of South Wabash Avenue when someone opened fire, striking him in the chest and thigh, police said. The 29-year-old was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment.

About an hour prior a 15-year-old boy was shot in Homan Square on the Northwest Side. About 2 p.m., officers responded to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn for calls of a 15-year-old boy who had been shot, police said. The boy told officers he was driving in the 3200 block of West Roosevelt Road, when he was shot in the right leg. He told officers shots were fired from a green SUV.

A woman was shot in Washington Park on the South Side. About 12:55 p.m., she was in the 6200 block of South Indiana Avenue when a vehicle pulled up and someone got out and opened fire, striking her in the knee, police said. The 25-year-old was taken to Roseland Community Hospital for treatment.

A couple of hours prior an 18-year-old man was wounded in a shooting in Rogers Park on the North Side. He was shot in his foot about 10:05 a.m. in the 2100 block of West Fargo Avenue, according to preliminary information from police. He was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he was listed in fair condition, a Chicago fire spokesman said.

In the day’s first reported shooting a woman was shot in Austin on the West Side. The woman, 30, was standing outside about 12:35 a.m. when someone fired shots at her in the 500 block of South Laramie Avenue, police said. She was struck in the arm and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital for treatment. She refused to share information about the shooting with officers.

Twenty-two people were shot, two fatally, last weekend citywide.