11 shot, 3 fatally so far this weekend in Chicago

At least three people have been killed and eight others wounded in shootings across Chicago so far this weekend.

According to Chicago police, one person was responsible for three of the killings on Saturday.

The gunman was identified as Jason Nightengale, 32, police said. A motive for his spree, which stretched from the South Side of Chicago to north suburban Evanston, was unknown.

A man was near a parking garage about 5:10 p.m. in the 5000 block of South East End Avenue when Nightengale opened fire, striking him in the head, police said.

The 30-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The University of Chicago identified him as a current student at the school.

Earlier, Nightengale shot two people, one fatally, in Brainerd on the South Side, police said.

An 81-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man were inside of a store about 3:30 p.m. in the 9300 block of South Halsted Street when Nightengale approached, pulled out a gun and unleashed gunfire, police said.

The man was shot in the head and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The woman suffered gunshot wounds to her back and neck, police said. She was taken to the same hospital in good condition.

About an hour earlier, Nightengale fatally shot one woman and wounded another in Kenwood on the South Side.

About 2:40 p.m., a he entered the vestibule of an apartment building in the 4900 block of South East End Avenue and asked to use a phone before firing shots in the direction of the women, police said. One woman was shot in the face and the other was struck in the chest.

The woman who was struck in the chest was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center where she was pronounced dead, police said. The other woman was taken to the same hospital, but her condition is unknown.

Nightengale left five others critically wounded before his spree ended when he was shot and killed by police in Evanston Saturday night.

In other weekend shootings, a man was critically wounded Friday in Stony Island Park on the South Side.

The 25-year-old was found with six gunshot wounds throughout his body about 8:25 p.m. in the 8000 block of South Anthony Avenue, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

At least five other people have been shot in Chicago since 5 p.m. Friday.

Last weekend, at least six people were killed and 24 others wounded in citywide shootings.