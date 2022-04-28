12 shot, 1 fatally, Wednesday across Chicago

A person was killed and 11 others were wounded in shootings across Chicago Wednesday.

In the day’s only fatal attack, a woman was shot and killed in the parking lot of a Target store at the Brickyard mall Wednesday morning.

The woman, 47, was shot several times by someone who approached her in the 6500 block of West Diversey Avenue around 9:30 a.m., Chicago police said. She was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood and pronounced dead.

In other shootings, a 16-year-old boy was critically hurt in West Garfield Park on Wednesday morning.

He was shot in his head by someone in a passing white van around 4:20 a.m. in the 3900 block of West Jackson Boulevard, police said. He was brought to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

Wednesday afternoon, four people were wounded in a shooting in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

They were standing on a sidewalk in the 4400 block of West Jackson Boulevard when someone fired shots from a white sedan around 2 p.m., police said.

A boy, 17, was shot in the buttocks and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.

A 27-year-old man was struck in the leg and taken to Stroger Hospital, while a 32-year-old man was also taken to Mount Sinai with a gunshot wound to the buttocks, police said. He was in good condition.

A fourth person was shot in his body, police said. His age and condition were not released.

At least six others were wounded in citywide gun violence Wednesday.

Three people were shot Tuesday in Chicago.