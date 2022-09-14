12-year-old boy shot in the head on Chicago's Lower West Side

A 12-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot in the head on Chicago's Lower West Side Tuesday night.

Police say the victim was standing outside in the 1800 block of West 21st Place with an adult family member around 10:30 p.m. when two unknown offenders approached on foot and began firing shots in the victim’s direction and then ran away.

The boy was shot in the right temple and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody, Area Three detectives are investigating.