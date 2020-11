A 12-year-old boy was shot Saturday in Roseland on the South Side, and police say that a 13-year-old was the one holding the gun.

The shooting happened near 105th Street and Langley Avenue.

The boy was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in serious condition with a chest wound.

The 13-year-old was taken in for questioning.

