13 people wounded by gunfire in Chicago Thursday
CHICAGO - At least 13 people were wounded in shootings across Chicago Thursday.
- A 17-year-old boy and 52-year-old man were driving their cars in the 4700 block of West Wellington Avenue just after 11:30 a.m. when both were struck by gunfire, police said. The boy was shot in the cheek and was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in fair condition, officials said. The man was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the leg.
- Just after 10 p.m., two gunmen entered a restaurant in the 500 block of South Kostner Avenue and began shooting, striking a 31-year-old man in the back, shoulder and buttocks, police said. He was taken to Stroger in critical condition, police said.
- Two people were wounded in shootings less than an hour apart in Lawndale on the West Side. About 9:35 p.m., a man, 20, was in the 1600 block of South Harding Avenue when he was shot in the abdomen, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said. Less than an hour later, a 37-year-old man was standing outside less than a half mile away in the 2100 block of South Pulaski Road when he was shot move the right eye, police said. He was also taken to Mount Sinai, where he was listed in fair condition.
- At least eight others were wounded in shootings in the city Thursday.
Three people were killed, and four others were wounded by gunfire in Chicago Wednesday.