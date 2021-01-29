13 shot, 2 fatally Thursday in Chicago

Thirteen people were shot, two fatally, Thursday in Chicago, including a 22-year-old man killed outside of a Pete’s Fresh Market grocery store on the Near West Side.

Two men, 19 and 22, were riding in a vehicle about 7:30 p.m. in the 2300 block of West Madison Street when someone fired shots at them from another vehicle, according to Chicago police.

The 22-year-old was struck in the neck and the other man suffered gunshot wounds to his shoulder and arm, police said. Paramedics picked the men up outside of the grocery store, fire officials said.

They were taken to Stroger Hospital, where the older man was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details on the death. The other man was taken to the same hospital in good condition, officials said.

Another man, 19, later showed up at Mount Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to the shoulder, police said. He was in fair condition.

Earlier Thursday, a 24-year-old man was fatally shot inside a business in the South Loop, less than two blocks away from a Chicago police station.

About 12:20 p.m., a gunman entered the business in the 1900 block of South State Street and fired shots, police said. The man was shot in the face and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The medical examiner’s office has not yet released details on his death.

The shooting happened on the east side of State Street, near several condos, a hair salon and a medical center. Chicago police’s 1st District station is one and a half blocks north of the shooting.

In non-fatal shootings, a man was wounded Thursday night in Lawndale on the West Side.

He was walking about 10:20 p.m. in the 1600 block of South Central Park Avenue when someone opened fire, police said. The 40-year-old was struck in the back and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition, police said.

About 25 minutes earlier, a man was shot driving in West Town on the North Side.

The 28-year-old was driving about 9:55 p.m. in the 600 block of North May Street when a male in a dark-colored SUV fired shots, striking him in the abdomen and leg, police said. He drove to the 100 block of West Washington Street where paramedics responded, police said. He was transported to Stroger Hospital in fair condition, according to police.

A man was wounded in a shooting in West Pullman on the Far South Side.

The 23-year-old was walking about 9:17 p.m. in the 11700 block of South Michigan Avenue when someone fired shots from a passing white sedan, police said. The man was struck in the back, leg and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition, police said.

Thursday evening, two men were found with gunshot wounds at a Home Depot in West Chatham after being shot while driving through the South Side neighborhood.

Police said the two were shot by people in another vehicle about 5:10 p.m. while driving in the 200 block of West 87th Street. They crashed in the 8700 block of South Princeton Avenue and went inside the nearby Home Depot for help, police said.

The men, both 22, were picked up by paramedics and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. One was in critical condition with gunshot wounds to his arm and flank, while the other was shot in the hand and listed in good condition.

About 2:30 p.m., a man was grazed in a shooting in Park Manor on the South Side.

The man, 20, was grazed on the face in the 7000 block of South Calumet Avenue, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

About 20 minutes earlier, a man was shot in South Shore.

The 20-year-old was in a parked vehicle about 2:10 p.m. when two other vehicles pulled up in the 6900 block of South Crandon Avenue, and two gunmen jumped out of one of them, police said. The gunmen opened fire, striking the man in the left hip, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized.

A man and woman were arrested after one of them shot the other during an argument Thursday morning in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood.

The 23-year-old woman shot the man in the arm about 11:50 a.m. in the 2700 block of West 59th Street, police said. The man, 30, went to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said. The woman was uninjured.

In the day’s first reported shooting, a 15-year-old boy was wounded in Roseland on the Far South Side.

Just after midnight, he was walking in an alley in the 200 block of West 111th Street, when someone dressed in all black fired shots at him from the other end of the alley, police said.

He was struck in the upper buttocks area and taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital in Evergreen Park by a family member, police said. He is in good condition.

6 people were shot, 1 fatally, Wednesday citywide.