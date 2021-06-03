13 shot, 2 fatally, Wednesday in Chicago

Two people were killed, and eleven people were wounded, in shootings Wednesday in Chicago, including a 31-year-old man who was fatally shot in Gresham on the South Side.

About 7:35 p.m., the man was near a sidewalk in the 7700 block of South Damen Avenue when he heard shots and felt pain, Chicago police said. He was struck in the chest and transported to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where he later died.

A person was shot and killed in Woodlawn on the South Side. Just after 5 p.m., the male, of an unknown age, was inside a vehicle in the 6300 block of South Rhodes Avenue when he heard shots and felt pain, police said. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was pronounced dead at the scene.

In non-fatal shootings, a 28-year-old man was wounded in a drive-by in South Shore on the South Side. About 11:50 p.m., he was standing outside with a group of friends in the 2300 block of East 74th Street, when he saw a beige sedan circle the block several times, police said. The car then stopped in front of the group and a man began shooting at him. He was struck in both legs and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized.

Minutes prior, a 27-year-old man was shot in Calumet Heights on the South Side. He was standing on the sidewalk about 11:40 p.m. in the 9100 block of South Harper Avenue, when someone walked up to him and shot him in the ankle, police said. He was brought to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he is in good condition.

A 33-year-old woman was shot in Bronzeville on the South Side. About 8:55 p.m., she was driving her vehicle down an alley in the first block of East 42nd Street, when she felt a pain in her upper thigh and realized she was shot, police said. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where her condition was stabilized.

About an hour prior, a person was critically wounded in a shooting on the Dan Ryan Expressway. The shooting happened about 7:40 p.m. on I-94 northbound express lanes near 33rd Street, according to Illinois State Police. The driver of a vehicle suffered a gunshot wound and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, Chicago fire officials said. The passenger of the vehicle was also taken to an area hospital with injuries from a crash during the incident. All local lanes are shut down with traffic diverted at 35th Street. Express lanes are closed at 47th and traffic diverted to local lanes.

Minutes prior, a 20-year-old man was hurt in a shooting in Parkway Gardens on the South Side. About 7:20 p.m., the man was outside in the 6300 block of South King Drive when he heard shots and felt pain, police said. He suffered a graze wound to the right hand and was listed in good condition. The man did not go to the hospital and did not provide details on the shooting, police said. He was treated and released at the scene.

Five others were wounded in shootings citywide.

Three people were killed, and thirteen others were wounded in shootings Tuesday citywide.