13 shot Monday in Chicago

Thirteen people were shot Monday in Chicago.

An 11-year-old boy was shot in Burnside on the South Side. He was on the street about 2:55 p.m. in the 800 block of East 89th Street when someone fired shots, striking him in the leg, Chicago police said. The boy was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. Police said detectives were questioning a person of interest, and a weapon was recovered at the scene.

Four men were wounded in a shooting in South Shore. They were on the sidewalk about 3:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of East 79th Street when someone approached them and opened fire, Chicago police said. A 32-year-old man was shot in the chest and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Another man, 23, was taken to the same hospital, where he was also in critical condition. The third man, 31, suffered a graze wound and was taken to the University of Chicago in good condition. Another 31-year-old man was shot in the shoulder and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition.

A teen boy was hurt in a shooting in West Englewood. Just after 7 p.m., the 17-year-old was outside when someone shot him in the thigh in the 7000 block of South Wood Street, police said. He was transported to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was listed in good condition.

A 24-year-old man was shot in Gresham on the South Side. About 11:45 p.m., he was walking out of a gas station in the 7900 block of South Ashland Avenue, when someone fired shots, police said. He was struck in both legs, and took himself to St. Bernard Hospital, in fair condition.

Six others were wounded in shootings citywide.

Advertisement

Three people were killed, and thirteen others were wounded, in shootings last weekend in Chicago.