13-year-old cancer survivor plays bat boy at Cubs game

It was an amazing day at Wrigley Field for one 13-year-old Chicago Cubs fan.

Joey Clark recently overcame a lengthy battle with B-cell lymphoma and served as the honorary bat boy at Saturday's game between the Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX PITCHER LIAM HENDRIKS ANNOUNCES HE'S CANCER FREE

The Park Ridge teen met with and got autographs on a baseball from most of the Cubs team, and also received a customized jersey.

After several rounds of chemotherapy, Clark was declared cancer-free in January.