14 people shot on Chicago's South Side after funeral, police say

Fourteen people were shot Tuesday night following a funeral in Gresham on the South Side, according to Chicago police.

The shooting happened in the 1000 block of West 79th Street, Chicago police spokesman Tom Ahern said on Twitter about 7 p.m. Rhodes Funeral Services is located on that block.

The victims were taken to five different hospitals, police said.

They were listed in serious-to-critical condition, fire officials said.

Further information was not immediately available.

The shooting comes as the Department of Homeland Security is planning to deploy dozens of federal agents to Chicago to deal with an uptick in violent crime in the city.