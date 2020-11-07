14 shot, 2 fatally, in Chicago so far this weekend

Two people have been killed and 12 others have been injured by gunfire across Chicago so far this weekend.

The latest fatal shooting left one man dead and another injured early Saturday in South Shore.

They were found with gunshot wounds about 3:15 a.m. in the 2100 block of East 72nd Place, according to Chicago police. Both were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center. One man was shot in the abdomen and pronounced dead at the hospital. His age and identity were not immediately known. The other man, 32, suffered a gunshot wound to each leg and was listed in good condition.

Less than two hours before that, two other men were shot, one of them fatally, in Austin on the West Side.

They were outside with a group at 1:36 a.m. in the 5900 block of West Huron Street when someone fired shots, police said. A 28-year-old was hit in his head and torso while the other man, 21, was shot in the chest. Both were driven to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park. The older man died at the hospital, while the younger man was in fair condition.

The latest nonfatal attack left a 19-year-old man wounded early Saturday in Little Village on the Southwest Side.

He was standing outside about 3:05 a.m. in the 2700 block of South Trumbull Avenue when he heard shots and felt pain, police said. He then saw two men running down the street. The man suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder and leg and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition.

About 10 minutes before that, a man was critically wounded in a shooting in Austin.

The 22-year-old was shot in the head about 2:55 a.m. while standing outside in the 5400 block of West Cortez Street, police said. He was transported to Stroger Hospital.

A man was seen running from the scene and placed into custody in the 1100 block of North Lockwood Avenue, according to police. Officers recovered a weapon from him and he is being questioned by Area Four detectives.

Just over an hour earlier, a man was injured in an exchange of gunfire in the Loop.

The 33-year-old got into an argument with another man about 1:45 a.m. inside a building in the 300 block of East Wacker Drive, police said. The argument turned physical, and after getting out of a building elevator, the two men shot at each other. The 33-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the arm and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition. The other man fled the scene and it is unknown if he was shot. A weapon was recovered from the wounded man and charges may be pending.

The weekend’s first shooting left a 16-year-old boy injured in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

The boy was shot in the foot about 7:30 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of North Harding Avenue, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

At least six other people were injured in shootings throughout the city since 5 p.m. Friday.

A week earlier, 29 people were shot in Chicago, four of them fatally, over Halloween weekend.