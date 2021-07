A teenage boy was charged with carjacking a man in the Lawndale neighborhood.

The 14-year-old boy was identified as the offender who carjacked a 43-year-old man Wednesday in the 4100 block of West 14th Street, police said.

He was arrested Monday in the 4900 block of West Chicago Avenue near Austin.

The boy was charged with one count of aggravated carjacking and one count of possession of a controlled substance.