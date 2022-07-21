14-year-old boy found shot dead in Woodlawn

A boy was shot and killed early Thursday in the Woodlawn neighborhood.

Police responded to a report of shots fired around 12:15 a.m. in the 1000 block of East Marquette Road.

They found a 14-year-old boy lying unresponsive on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told police they saw blue minivan flee from the scene.

No one is in custody but police did recover a weapon.

Area One detectives are investigating.