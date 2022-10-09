14-year-old boy shot on Chicago's North Side

A 14-year-old boy was shot near Chicago's North Side Lake View neighborhood early Sunday.

Police say the boy was outside in the 4300 block of N. Ashland Avenue around 1:40 a.m. when he was shot in the knee.

The victim was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital and is listed in good condition.

Officials say the boy was unable to provide further details of the incident and there is no one in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.