14-year-old charged in violent Lawndale carjacking
CHICAGO - A 14-year-old was charged with beating and carjacking a man Thursday in the Lawndale neighborhood.
The teenager, who has not been identified because of his age, allegedly beat up a 47-year-old man and took his car in the 1100 block of South Whipple Street, police said.
He was arrested by members of the Vehicular Hijacking Task Force moments later in south suburban Maywood, police said.
The teen was charged with vehicular hijacking and aggravated battery on a public way, both felonies, police said.
Advertisement
No additional information was immediately available.