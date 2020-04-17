14-year-old girl among 2 killed in Park Manor crash

article

A teenage girl and a man were killed in a crash that also left a woman critically injured Thursday in Park Manor on the South Side.

The man was driving a Chevrolet Avalanche SUV about 10:45 p.m. in the 6900 block of South State Street when he ran a red light and struck a Toyota sedan trying to make a left turn, Chicago police said.

The man, identified as 56-year-old Kenneth Gunn of Marquette Park, died at the scene, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The occupants of the Toyota — 14-year-old Abigail Rogel and a 41-year-old woman — were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where Rogel was pronounced dead, officials said. The woman is in critical condition.

Both Gunn and Rogel died from their injuries, and their deaths were ruled accidents, the medical examiner’s office said.

The CPD Major Accidents unit is investigating.